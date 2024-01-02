2024 Tollywood: All Actors Packed

A heap of films will release in 2024 and all the top actors would be testing their luck in this year. Except Megastar Chiranjeevi, Kalyanram, Sai Dharam Tej, Naveen Polishetty and Akhil, all the top and young actors will have at least one release in 2024: Here are the upcoming releases of our stars in 2024:
Balakrishna: Bobby’s Film
Venkatesh: Saindhav
Nagarjuna: Naa Saami Ranga
Pawan Kalyan: Ustaad Bhagat Singh and OG
Prabhas: Kalki 2898 AD and Maruthi’s Film
Mahesh Babu: Guntur Kaaram
Allu Arjun: Pushpa: The Rule
NTR: Devara
Ram Charan: Game Changer
Ravi Teja: Eagle and Mr Bachchan
Nani: Saripodhaa Sanivaram
Naga Chaitanya: Thandel
Varun Tej: Operation Valentine
Nithiin: Thammudu
Ram: Double iSmart
Vijay Deverakonda: Family Star
Siddhu Jonnalagadda: Tillu Square
Vishwak Sen: Gangs of Godavari
Allari Naresh: Naa Saami Ranga and his Next
Bellamkonda Sreenivas: Tyson Naidu