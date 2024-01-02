2024 Tollywood: All Actors Packed

Spread the love

A heap of films will release in 2024 and all the top actors would be testing their luck in this year. Except Megastar Chiranjeevi, Kalyanram, Sai Dharam Tej, Naveen Polishetty and Akhil, all the top and young actors will have at least one release in 2024: Here are the upcoming releases of our stars in 2024:

Balakrishna: Bobby’s Film

Venkatesh: Saindhav

Nagarjuna: Naa Saami Ranga

Pawan Kalyan: Ustaad Bhagat Singh and OG

Prabhas: Kalki 2898 AD and Maruthi’s Film

Mahesh Babu: Guntur Kaaram

Allu Arjun: Pushpa: The Rule

NTR: Devara

Ram Charan: Game Changer

Ravi Teja: Eagle and Mr Bachchan

Nani: Saripodhaa Sanivaram

Naga Chaitanya: Thandel

Varun Tej: Operation Valentine

Nithiin: Thammudu

Ram: Double iSmart

Vijay Deverakonda: Family Star

Siddhu Jonnalagadda: Tillu Square

Vishwak Sen: Gangs of Godavari

Allari Naresh: Naa Saami Ranga and his Next

Bellamkonda Sreenivas: Tyson Naidu