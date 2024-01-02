x
Politics

Sharmila thanks RK for his support

Sharmila thanks RK for his support

YSR TP president Y S Sharmila thanked Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy for extending support to her. She said that she would meet RK soon and move forward.

It may be mentioned here that a couple of days ago, RK said that his political journey would go with Sharmila here after. He said that he was hearing the news of Sharmila joining the Congress and he said he would also go with her.

Sharmila said that she would welcome everyone whoever supported her in her political journey. She also thanked everyone for their support to her.

Sharmila held a meeting with her party leaders in Hyderabad on Tuesday. She told them that she would be merging her party with the Congress on January 4. She also requested the party leaders to join her in going to the Congress.

However, she did not tell the media what her plans are and when she would join the Congress. She only told the media persons waiting outside her party office that everything would be clear in the next two days.

“Please wait for two days. You will get everything cleared,” she told the media persons.

Sharmila left for Idupulapaya after the party meeting to give her son’s wedding card to her father. Sharmila would keep the wedding card at the tomb of her father late Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy and seek his blessings.

Sharmila is likely to go to Delhi on Wednesday. She will be joining the Congress in Delhi on Thursday, January 4. She is likely to be made the AICC general secretary and would be asked to take care of the two Telugu states.

