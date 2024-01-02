Six Dubbing Releases for Republic Day

Spread the love

Sankranthi 2024 is packed with films and five Telugu films are releasing during the holiday season. Several Tamil films that are slated for Sankranthi release will have its release in Telugu during the Republic Day weekend. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter will have a massive release on January 26th in all the languages. Siddharth Anand is the director. Apart from this, five Tamil dubbed films will release over the Republic Day weekend release. Vikram and PA Ranjith’s Thangalaan is announced for January 26th, 2024.

Rajinikanth’s Laal Salam and Dhanush’s Captain Miller too will release in Telugu during the Republic Day weekend. Hansika’s 105 Minutes along with Mohanlal’s Malaikottai Vaaliban too will release on the same weekend. A total number of six films will release during the holiday weekend in Telugu. For now, there are no straight Telugu films announced for Republic Day weekend release.