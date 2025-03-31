x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
disha patani glittary look in gray
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses
Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
Kajal Aggarwal Retro fete Look
Kajal Aggarwal Retro fete Look
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
MAD Square Team Press Meet
MAD Square Team Press Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

2025 First Quarter: 4 Hits for Telugu Cinema

Published on March 31, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Photos : Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch Event
image
2025 First Quarter: 4 Hits for Telugu Cinema
image
Robinhood is a Perfect Lesson for Telugu Cinema
image
After Shankar, it is AR Murugadoss
image
Naayaldhi From Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi: Instant Chartbuster

2025 First Quarter: 4 Hits for Telugu Cinema

2025 did not start on a great note for Telugu cinema. The film industry witnessed a series of failures as the films fell short of expectations in the first quarter of the film. Telugu cinema has witnessed four hit films in the first three months of 2025. The year opened with Ram Charan’s Game Changer and the film is the biggest disappointment for Telugu cinema. Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaj ended up as a decent hit. Brahma Anandam, Laila, Ramam Raghavam, Mazaka, Dilruba, Pelli Kani Prasad and Robinhood are the biggest flops for Telugu cinema this year. The below are the four solid hits of Tollywood in 2025.

Sankranthiki Vastunnam: Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi’s Sankranthiki Vastunnam is one of the biggest hits of Telugu cinema and it is the biggest hit for Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi. The film made huge money when compared to the budget on which it was made. Sankranthiki Vastunnam dominated all the Sankranthi releases.

Thandel: Naga Chaitanya who has been struggling for success made a strong comeback with Thandel. The film is the most expensive attempt in his career and the film marked a perfect start for February this year. GA2 Pictures believed in the film and Thandel left them in good profits.

Court: Natural Star Nani produced a small film Court and the film is one of the biggest hits among the small budget films. Court impressed the audience big time and the film had a strong theatrical run. Priyadarshi, Sivaji, Harsh Roshan and Sridevi played the lead roles. Debutant Ram Jagadeesh directed the film.

MAD Square: After the super success of MAD, the team is back with the sequel and the film released during the Ugadi and Eid weekend. Though there are a bunch of releases, MAD Square became the first option for Telugu film lovers. The film recovered the investment in its first weekend and it is expected to have a long run considering the summer holidays. Kalyan Shankar is the director and Sithara Entertainments are the producers.

Next Photos : Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch Event Previous Robinhood is a Perfect Lesson for Telugu Cinema
else

TRENDING

image
2025 First Quarter: 4 Hits for Telugu Cinema
image
Robinhood is a Perfect Lesson for Telugu Cinema
image
After Shankar, it is AR Murugadoss

Latest

image
Photos : Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch Event
image
2025 First Quarter: 4 Hits for Telugu Cinema
image
Robinhood is a Perfect Lesson for Telugu Cinema
image
After Shankar, it is AR Murugadoss
image
Naayaldhi From Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi: Instant Chartbuster

Most Read

image
Opposition makes ‘green murder’ allegation against Telangana Govt
image
Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy Reaches Kakinada for Rice Export Ceremony
image
Hyd Outer Ring Road (ORR) toll charges hiked

Related Articles

Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga disha patani glittary look in gray Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025 Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event Kajal Aggarwal Retro fete Look NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions Nabha Natesh Slays In Style Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills MAD Square Team Press Meet