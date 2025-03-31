2025 First Quarter: 4 Hits for Telugu Cinema

2025 did not start on a great note for Telugu cinema. The film industry witnessed a series of failures as the films fell short of expectations in the first quarter of the film. Telugu cinema has witnessed four hit films in the first three months of 2025. The year opened with Ram Charan’s Game Changer and the film is the biggest disappointment for Telugu cinema. Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaj ended up as a decent hit. Brahma Anandam, Laila, Ramam Raghavam, Mazaka, Dilruba, Pelli Kani Prasad and Robinhood are the biggest flops for Telugu cinema this year. The below are the four solid hits of Tollywood in 2025.

Sankranthiki Vastunnam: Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi’s Sankranthiki Vastunnam is one of the biggest hits of Telugu cinema and it is the biggest hit for Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi. The film made huge money when compared to the budget on which it was made. Sankranthiki Vastunnam dominated all the Sankranthi releases.

Thandel: Naga Chaitanya who has been struggling for success made a strong comeback with Thandel. The film is the most expensive attempt in his career and the film marked a perfect start for February this year. GA2 Pictures believed in the film and Thandel left them in good profits.

Court: Natural Star Nani produced a small film Court and the film is one of the biggest hits among the small budget films. Court impressed the audience big time and the film had a strong theatrical run. Priyadarshi, Sivaji, Harsh Roshan and Sridevi played the lead roles. Debutant Ram Jagadeesh directed the film.

MAD Square: After the super success of MAD, the team is back with the sequel and the film released during the Ugadi and Eid weekend. Though there are a bunch of releases, MAD Square became the first option for Telugu film lovers. The film recovered the investment in its first weekend and it is expected to have a long run considering the summer holidays. Kalyan Shankar is the director and Sithara Entertainments are the producers.