22,000 YSR Janata Bazaars soon, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy seems to have put the wheels of the state economy on the move, especially the farm sector by directing the officials to work on strengthening cold chain and processing networks to support 22,000 YSR Janata Bazaars.

On Monday, Jagan said the government would be setting up around 22,000 YSR Janata Bazaars in villages and towns across the state and directed officials concerned to provide infrastructure facilities such as cold storage facilities, trucks to transport essential commodities like vegetables, fruits, milk and eggs. The Chief Minister was of the view that sea food like prawns, fish and other aqua products can be transported and purchased at YSR Janata Bazaars.

Further, the Chief Minister said more than 11,000 Rythu Bharosa centres and village secretariats in the State could be used to facilitate YSR Janata Bazaars. Cold storage units should be established in every Assembly constituency, he said, and called for preparing plans to strengthen cold chain and processing networks in agriculture sector to support the bazaars.

“You should map the locations where the Janata Bazaars could be established so that all the essential goods could be delivered to households. In view of the pandemic, the markets and the rythu bazaars have been decentralized and those locations can also be used as janata bazaars.”

We should ramp up infra facilities such as refrigerator to store goods, trucks for the transportation of vegetables, milk, fruits, eggs,” he said.