61 positive cases in Telangana; AP, T tally crosses 1,000 mark

A whopping 68 positive corona cases, the highest ever reported in a single day, were registered in Telangana.

The total number of Covid-19 cases surged to 592 although the state government has initiated one of the tough measures and stringently enforced the complete lockdown. Death rose to 17. At 592 cases, Telangana stands at sixth in the country with maximum number of corona positive cases. Hyderabad recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 213. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao on Monday the government had identified 126 hotpsots in Hyderabad alone.

He directed the municipal officials to focus more on Hyderabad as the number of positive cases in the city had been gradually on the rise. Further, he asked the health officials to beef up testing and asked the municipal and revenue officials to focus more in the urban areas. He directed the authorities to step up surveillance as there was no sign of corona virus cases coming down. “It is clear the coronavirus is not stopping and it’s spreading. There is an increase in positive cases all over the country and the death toll has also increased,” a worried KCR said.

In Andhra Pradesh, the total Covid-19 cases increased to 439, as 19 more people tested positive for the virus. Together, the tally crossed 1,000 mark in both the states.