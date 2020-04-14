TDP honoured Ambedkar with Bharat Ratna: Naidu

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu paid glowing tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of his jayanthi celebrations across the country. He recalled how the Telugu Desam Party under the leadership of its founder NT Rama Rao honored Ambedkar in 1990 with the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award. NTR was the National Front Chairman at that time.

Wishing the people for his jayanthi, Mr. Naidu said that in accordance with Ambedkar’s ideals, the TDP has given top priority to Dalits in educational, employment and political opportunities. The previous TDP government allocated Rs. 54,621 cr for Dalit welfare in its five budgets.

Mr. Naidu asserted that to cherish Ambedkar ideals among future generations, the TDP allotted 25 acres in Amaravati Capital City for erecting a 125-ft Memorial Statue. SC reservations in employment promotions were implemented. Through SC Finance Corporation, thousands of crores were sanctioned for helping 3 lakh Dalit boys and girls. Real tribute to Amedkar would be by achieving economic self-sufficiency for Dalits. Ambedkar Videshi Vidya Nidhi was begun to give Rs. 15 lakh assistance for SC students going for foreign studies.

Mr. Naidu said that thanks to the Constitution framed by Ambedkar, justice is being done to the poorer sections of society now and his ideals focused on creating an egalitarian society with equality, freedom and fraternity breaking free of divisive casteism. The TDP strove for erecting Ambedkar bronze statue in the Parliament. During the TDP rule in combined AP, Justice Punnaiah Commission was appointed in 2003 for welfare and development of SCs and STs.