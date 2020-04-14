Coronavirus Row: Drastic changes in Film Industry coming soon

With the attack of coronavirus, human life came to a standstill. All the shoots are kept on hold and theatres are shut. The producers will face heavy losses because of the delay which is expected to continue for months. Right from the actors to the technicians and the directors, everyone will have to cut down their remunerations to save the film producers in this crisis and supported the film industry. The filmmakers will have to compromise on the locations as they would not have a chance to shoot in foreign locales for the next one year.

Already films like Prabhas20, Rang De and other films have canceled their upcoming foreign schedules in Europe. Even the states like Kerala and Goa are closed for tourism for the rest of the year. The filmmakers will have to rely on sets for shoots instead of heading for beautiful locations. The budgets would be revised and several filmmakers will not touch risky projects. Several small films will struggle to have a theatrical release in the coming months. The distributors would not quote huge numbers for the theatrical rights and there would be demand for the digitial rights of films that feature stars. There would be huge demand for daily wage workers and character actors.

The producers who have their hands on several projects will land in financial stress because of the huge delay due to coronavirus. On the whole, the film industry would witness drastic changes in the coming months because of the coronavirus hit.