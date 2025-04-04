38 Market Committee Chairpersons Announced in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced chairpersons for 38 market committees across the state. This announcement marks the second wave of appointments for agricultural market yard committees in the state.

Out of the 38 chairperson positions, 31 have been allocated to Telugu Desam Party (TDP), six to Jana Sena Party, and one to BJP. This follows the pattern established in the first wave of appointments when 47 market committee chairpersons were announced just before Ugadi celebrations, where TDP received 31 positions, Jana Sena got eight, and BJP received two posts.

Local MLAs played a key role in the selection process, with public opinion given significant importance. The government claims to have ensured social justice by recognizing party workers, who worked hard during elections. Special consideration was given to SC, ST, and BC communities to maintain proper representation.

The remaining market committee chairperson positions will be announced soon, according to statements from the TDP leadership and alliance partners. These appointments have created fresh enthusiasm among TDP cadres and workers across the state.

In total, there are more than 200 market committee chairperson positions in Andhra Pradesh, with appointments being made in phases considering various social and political factors.