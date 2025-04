Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor loves to present herself in the best way during her public outings and during events. The actress never hesitates to show off and her glam clicks are instantly viral on social media. Janhvi Kapoor posted a bunch of clicks from Vivienne Westwood fashion show. Dressed herself in a thigh slit gown, Janhvi Kapoor looked ultra stylish, hot and sexy. When it comes to posing, Janhvi Kapoor is the best and the clicks are now breaking the internet.