Two Big Announcements from NTR

Young Tiger NTR is the Special Guest for the success celebrations of MAD Square that took place tonight in Shilpakala Vedika. During his speech, NTR personally heaped praise on each and every actor, technician. Tarak appreciated the film’s producer Naga Vamsi and he made two big announcements on the stage. “I am doing a film for Naga Vamsi and he will announce the news very soon. I also will hand over the responsibility of handling my fans to Vamsi after the film gets launched” told NTR.

There are a lot of speculations about Devara 2. Most of the rumors say that the film is shelved as the team is tightlipped about the project. NTR responded about the film. “I heard the speculations about Devara 2. The film is happening soon and it is not shelved. I have Prashanth Neel’s film and Devara 2 will happen for sure”, told NTR and he issued a clarification. He is almost done with the shoot of War 2 and he will join the sets of Prashanth Neel’s film. NTR and Nelson will soon join hands for a film that will be produced by S Naga Vamsi. The film is expected to happen next year.