44 techies, hijras arrested from a gay rave party in Kukatpalli

A new wave of gay culture is sweeping Hyderabad and its environs. Gay sex, drugs and unbound promiscuity are the order of the day in the gay parties being organized in swank houses across the state. On Sunday, the Kukatpalli police busted a gay sex rave party in a plum house in Vivekananda Nagar of Kukatpalli. The sordid details of the gay rave party left the cops shocked.

According to the police, the gay youth, mostly software techies and two hijras were found to be involved in sexual orgies of the worst time. Liquor, drugs, hookah and loads of condom packets were found at the place. The police were shocked to find that there were no women in the rave party. Later, it turned out to be a gay rave party.

The rave party came to the notice of the people after locals complained of raucously loud music and unbridled shrieks from the house. The party disturbed the calm and peace in the area. The locals called up the police and the police promptly descended onto the place.

The police said these youths got in touch with one another using gay apps on the social media. They paid huge amounts to rent the premises to hold the party. Interrogation revealed that these gay groups hold rave parties every weekend in several parts of the city. Interestingly, most of the arrested youths pleaded with the police not to inform their parents. The police say this party is only the tip of the iceberg and gay rave parties are now becoming popular among the software techies.