44,676 Acres more Amaravati Land Acquisition!

The Andhra Pradesh government’s push to acquire more land for Amaravati, the state’s capital, has raised eyebrows. Reports suggest authorities plan to add another 44,676 acres to the existing 50,000 acres already pooled for the project. This move has left many questioning whether such a massive land bank is truly necessary.

The fresh acquisition targets four mandals, Thulluru, Amaravati, Tadikonda, and Mangalagiri covering villages like Harishchandrapuram (2,429 acres), Vaddamanu (1,937 acres), and Pedapari (6,513 acres). In Pedapari alone, partial pooling includes Vaikuntapuram (3,360 acres), Endroyi (2,167 acres), and Karlapudi (2,947 acres). Tadikonda mandal accounts for 12,797 acres, with Kantheru (3,671 acres) and Kaja (4,492 acres) also in the list.

Amaravati already holds more land than most world capitals. Many say taking rich farmland from farmers by force is unfair. This is even worse when the project keeps getting delayed and stuck in court cases. Now, with protests growing, grabbing more land could make people angrier and lead to bigger fights.

The government hasn’t clarified why 95,000 acres are needed, fueling speculation. Is this ambitious expansion visionary or reckless?