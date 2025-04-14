x
Former IPS Officer AB Venkateswara Rao Enters Politics, Vows Justice for Kodikathi Sreenu

Published on April 14, 2025 by swathy

Former IPS Officer AB Venkateswara Rao Enters Politics, Vows Justice for Kodikathi Sreenu

Former IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao has announced his entry into politics, though he hasn’t revealed which party he will join. The retired officer recently visited the family of Kodikathi Sreenu (Jallipalli Srinivas) in Mummidivaram constituency, where he promised to fight for justice for all victims of former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s administration.

During his visit, Venkateswara Rao launched a “Jagan Never Again” campaign, urging people to remember daily the alleged injustices committed during the previous government. He emphasized that citizens should recall what happened and take steps to prevent YS Jagan from returning to power.

The former IPS officer described Kodikathi Sreenu’s case as a “classic example” of YS Jagan’s character. “He crushed the life of a Dalit youth who was ready to sacrifice his life for him, showing no mercy,” Venkateswara Rao alleged.

Venkateswara Rao promised to help Sreenu’s case move forward by finding lawyers willing to provide pro bono services. He stated that his goal is to help the young man restart his life and enable his family to live with dignity again.

When asked about corruption allegations against the former CM, Venkateswara Rao assured that he would pursue all possible legal avenues to bring these cases to conclusion. He clarified that his fight is not personal but necessary for society, which is why he decided to enter politics after retirement.

