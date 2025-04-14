Nara Lokesh Distributes Permanent Land Titles to 35 Families

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh has resolved a decades-old problem in Mangalagiri constituency through his “Mana Illu Mana Lokesh” program. He handed over permanent land titles to 35 families who had been living on government lands in Mangalagiri and Tadepalli mandals for years.

The first phase of the land title distribution program was conducted in a festive atmosphere over five days. Recipients were overjoyed as Minister Lokesh personally presented the documents along with new clothes.

“We’ve waited for 20 years, making numerous applications. We feared our homes would be demolished, especially with the Krishna riverfront development,” shared a tearful resident. Another added, “We’ve lived here for 36 years, but no leader accomplished what Lokesh has done. Our dream has come true.”

Many families expressed how they lived in constant tension, worrying about eviction. “During rains, our homes would flood, causing hardship for our children. We never imagined we’d truly own these homes,” said a grateful beneficiary. The residents promised to remember this gesture throughout their lives, saying Nara Lokesh fulfilled a promise many politicians couldn’t keep.