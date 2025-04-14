Biggest shocks for Young Heroes

Stardom and success rate no longer fetches openings for actors and stars. The content has turned crucial for any film and the trailer is playing a crucial role for the film’s openings. Tollywood’s young actors Vishwak Sen, Nithiin and Siddhu Jonnalagadda received their biggest shocks in their careers:

Vishwak Sen: This youngster is doing films on a fast pace and he is managing to release 2-3 films every year. Laila is a different attempt for the actor and Vishwak Sen is badly trolled for the film. Telugu cinema hasn’t seen such bad reviews for a film in the recent years. For a scale of Vishwak Sen’s film, the producers tasted big losses for Laila.

Nithiin: Nithiin has delivered several flops in the past. But Robinhood failed to register decent openings. For the budget on which the film was made, Mythri Movie Makers will taste huge losses and it is also one of the biggest failures for the production house. The distributors tasted more than 70 percent losses. Robinhood is a perfect lesson for Nithiin.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda: After a Rs 100 crore grosser, every hero gets an advantage for his next film. But Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s recent release Jack after Tillu Square is a massive debacle. The audience declared it as a disaster even before the release. The film failed to register 20 percent of the opening of Tillu Square. The film also failed to take the long weekend advantage and it is a massive disaster. Jack is a shock for the youngster who delivered two super hits in a row.