5-star hotel to be Jagan’s next home: Vizag Capital

The Visakhapatnam District Officials are hiring an entire 5-star hotel for the stay of CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy. This hotel will be CM’s temporary residence in the new Capital. The new hotel building is being completed at a lightening speed to make it ready for Jagan family in the next few weeks. Rumours say that Jagan Reddy is in a great hurry to shift Capital secretly. He is shifting Secretariat offices silently without attracting attention of Modi Circar. Despite lack of any Cabinet decision so far, the YCP leaders and officials are making arrangements already as per the whims and fantasies of CM.

The star hotel will remain temporary home of Jagan Reddy till his own family home is ready. This may be built on the beach road between Vizag and Bheemili. The officials are on a hunt for identifying at least 3 acres in bay-side villages like Madhurawada, Bheemili, Rushikonda, etc. The land rates in these places are already very high but it is not a big problem for Jagan Reddy to buy that. Jagan plans are to have a brand new modern beach-view personal house there. This will be his final home as per his expectations of continuing as AP CM for the next 29 years.

The list of temporary own homes of Jagan Reddy are as follows:

1. Yalahanka Palace, Bangalore.

2. Lotus Pond Palace, Hyderabad.

3. Tadepalli Palace, Amaravati Capital.

4. Ancestral house, Pulivendula.

5. YSR Family palace, Kadapa.

6. YSR Memorial Home, Idupulapaya Estate.

7. Home-in-waiting, Vizag beach.

8. CM Camp Office cum Residence, Vizag.