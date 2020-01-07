Balakrishna knocks the doors of veteran director?

2019 is a year that left Nandamuri Balakrishna in shock. After the debacle of Ruler, Balakrishna will think twice before signing a new film. He is all set to start the shoot of Boyapati Srinu’s next film that will roll this month. The actor was extremely impressed with the script narrated by a young writer and he signed the project.

The latest news we hear is that Balakrishna is said to have suggested the name of B Gopal who delivered several hits like Rowdy Inspector, Samarasimha Reddy and Narasimha Naidu with Balakrishna. The talks are on currently and some announcements are expected soon. B Gopal has been away from films and he shares a close bonding with Balayya. He is yet to reveal his decision on the project.