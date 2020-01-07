First Look: Sharwanand and Samantha’s Jaanu

After 96 ended up as a blockbuster in Tamil, top producer Dil Raju acquired the remake rights of the film. Prem Kumar who directed the original has been roped in to remake the film. Sharwanand and Samantha are the lead actors. The film completed all the formalities and is slated for February release. The makers today unveiled the title and first look poster of the film which is titled Jaanu.

Sharwanand has been spotted in the poster in a desert. Samantha’s look as of now is kept under wraps. Jaanu is a romantic entertainer which is carrying decent expectations. Govind Vasantha composed the music and Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers. The film releases on February 7th across the globe.