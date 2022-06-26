50 MLAs in Jagan’s team have no ticket!

The Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) had given its first secret report to YSR Congress president and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The report suggested no ticket for at least 50 sitting MLAs.

According to the sources, the I-PAC found these 50 MLAs as most inaccessible to the people, rarely visited the constituency, have not done any work in the constituency in the last three years, not raised any question or joined any debate in the Assembly, never addressed a public meeting in the constituency, besides other issues.

Ironically, most of these 50 MLAs have hardly participated in the “Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam” programme of the ruling party. Though most of the MLAs are actively participating in the programme, there are some who have not even visited one village in the last one month.

Despite Jagan Mohan Reddy giving a strict warning last month at the party meeting, these MLAs have not stepped out of their homes till now. Leave alone meeting the general public, some of them are not even meeting the party key activists and key leaders who play an important role in the villages both in electioneering and on the day of polling.

With the report on hand, the chief minister had asked the I-PAC to get the second report ready by July 8, when the party plenary begins. The chief minister almost made up his mind to blast these MLAs and look for alternative names.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also advised the I-PAC team to find at least three alternative names to the existing MLAs who are to be dropped in the next election. The team is now busy visiting the villages, meeting people and collecting the data on the sitting MLA, next best candidates. This list is likely to reach Jagan Mohan Reddy in the first week of July, when he gets ready to address them at the party plenary.