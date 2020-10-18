56 BC Corporations formed: Jagan vote bank politics

The Opposition is badly criticising the YCP Government for not giving funds to the BC welfare corporation to implement self-employment schemes. It is a mere waste of time to form separate corporations for different castes. Giving least care, the Jagan Reddy regime has gone ahead and announced a long list of Chairmen and Directors for corporations for over 56 backward classes castes.

Several Ministers have announced these lists with much fanfare at the Tadepalli residence of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. As told before, corporations were formed for 56 out of the total 139 castes of BCs. Each corporation has got 12 Directors along with a Chairman.

Special care was taken to allot 50 per cent of these posts to women. Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das, Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Anil Kumar Yadav and others announced these posts.

It is well known the TDP has got a dominant hold on the BC vote banks all over the State from the beginning. The BCs in the North Andhra districts were mostly in favour of the TDP. Amid this, the ruling YCP is seeing new BC corporations as a major turning point for them. But the TDP is confident that the BCs are already unhappy with the Jagan regime for weakening their welfare corporations by not giving any funds.