Young Tiger NTR gained a ripped look to reprise the role of Komaram Bheem in RRR. He is getting trained under the supervision of top fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens. Tarak recently posed for the photoshoot of Dabboo Ratnani recently and NTR’s shirtless picture from the photoshoot is now viral. Tarak flaunted his perfectly built physique and is spotted smiling. NTR and Ram Charan recently resumed the shoot of RRR in the direction of Rajamouli. The film releases next year.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.