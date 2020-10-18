Naidu thinking and passing judgements like a judge: Vijay Sai

The YCP is facing an all-round criticism after CM Jagan Reddy’s letter to the Chief Justice of India. The TDP has also mounted a relentless attack on various issues. Chandrababu Naidu has attacked the YCP rule on atrocities against women and also its multiple failures. YCP controversial MP Vijay Sai Reddy came out without a late but latest counter. He said that Naidu’s schizophrenia has worsened these days which is why he is talking things unbecoming of him.

Vijay Sai further said that Chandrababu Naidu has forgotten his real self and his Alzhemer’s has reached the final stage. What more, Naidu is imaging himself to be a judge and passing unsolicited judgements against the Government. It is a sad thing that has happened to the TDP chief and nobody should take him wrongly.

Vijay Sai was particularly upset about Naidu’s attack on the YCP on the issue of atrocities on women. The MP asked Naidu to recall how his regime made all out efforts to protect a rowdy who launched an attack on Tehsildar Vanajakshi at that time. It was the then TDP MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar who made that attack.

Vijay Sai also commented that the Naidu regime protected the attackers of B.Tech student Riteswari. The blame game continues endlessly between the rival parties on atrocities with debates on development issues taking lesser space.