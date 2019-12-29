7 Capital City farmers arrested: TV-9 car attack

The media car attack in Amaravati created a sensation during farmers protests against Jagan Cabinet meeting. Now, the police arrested seven farmers on the charges damaging and breaking media car window glasses. The farmers are picked up from Venkatapalem, Nekkella and Malkapuri villages in Capital City limits. They were shifted to Tenali 2 Town Police Station. The arrests angered the protesters in Capital City villages. They are asking how can the farmers be arrested without any proof. There were lots of crowds at the time of the incident. Farmers are expressing anguish that in the name of media attack, the police are entering their houses and conducting searches in midnight hours.

There’s no clarity yet on what actually happened on the day of the incident. There are videos showing farmers raising slogans against TV-9 coverage. The lady reporter got into heated arguments. Subsequently, TV-9 anchors vowed revenge against the guilty farmers in their car damage case. Social media activists found fault with the channel for frequently showing genuine farmers as paid artists. The latest arrests and police searches are provoking the Amaravati protesters further. Opposition leaders are demanding the government to stop its revenge taking attitude towards the farmers who sacrificed their lands for Capital construction.