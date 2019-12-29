Will high-power committee cross Jagan line?

Everybody thought the AP government would involve retired bureaucrats, urban planners and experts in the high-power committee on AP Capital issue. But now, it is made of 10 Ministers and six officers. It looks like a sub-committee of ministers and officials and nothing more. Interestingly, Controversial Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy is made this committee president. He is known for his anti-Amaravati stand for long. Moreover, the same Buggana headed a Cabinet sub-committee which already submitted a report confirming TDP leaders’ insider trading in Capital City project. On the other hand, Chief Secretary, DGP and other senior bureaucrats are on the committee. None of them dares to cross paths with CM Jagan Reddy’s Capital shifting agenda which is an open secret by now.

The question now is whether this committee will have any credibility at all. None of the members are experts in urban development. Usually, the Central government appoints high-power committees with retired professionals and experts from NGOs in the relevant fields to study and recommend solutions. Already, opposition parties dubbed GN Rao Committee as Jagan Reddy Committee. Boston Consultancy Group is dismissed as an undependable firm having links with Vijayasai Reddy’s son-in-law. Now, the high-power committee looks no better. No doubt, this Buggana committee will dutifully recommend ‘Three Capitals’ as announced by Jagan.