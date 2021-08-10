75 percent of Mahesh is untapped says Sandeep Reddy Vanga

The biggest session across the Twitter Spaces took place last evening on the occasion of Superstar Mahesh Babu’s birthday. Most of the directors who worked with Mahesh participated in the session. After the super success of Arjun Reddy, the film’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga met Mahesh and narrated an interesting script to the top actor. Though Mahesh loved the intense script, the project did not materialize. Sandeep Reddy is now busy with Bollywood projects and he participated in the Twitter space session yesterday.

“I worked for an ad film with Mahesh and met him 4-5 times outside. What I figured out is that he is extremely good looking and he carries himself. He is beyond what he seems to be and I told this to Mahesh sir. Whatever we have seen him in films is just 25 percent and the rest of the 75 percent is untapped. That is a great quality for a star who has been in films for a long time. His mannerisms are very new and we don’t see that in his films, he is something else. That factor fascinates me more than what he has done in films till date. We will work together for sure very soon” told Sandeep Reddy during his speech.