RRR Team chilling with Families in Ukraine

The shoot of RRR entered into the last schedule and the shoot of the film is happening in Ukraine currently. SS Rajamouli is canning a song on the lead actors NTR and Ram Charan in some exclusive never-seen locales of the European country. The song will take 3 weeks for a wrap. The major cast, crew members flew to Ukraine along with their families and close friends. Rajamouli’s family is at work and they will be with the top director on the sets on a regular basis.

NTR, Ram Charan too flew with their families and are chilling out in Kyiv, Ukraine enjoying the shoot. The team is said to be having a blast on the sets of RRR. SS Rajamouli’s close friends Sai Korrapati, Shobu Yarlagadda and AV Gurava Reddy flew along with the team of RRR. The shoot of the film will be wrapped up in August and the film is aimed at October 13th release this year. Some of the pictures of NTR’s sons Abhay Ram and Bhargava Ram went viral across the social media circles.