77 out of 129 promises fulfilled: Jagan on his 1-year rule

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has asserted that his Government has fulfilled 90 per cent promises in the first year of its rule. He said that 77 out of the total 129 promises made to the people at various phases have been implemented and another 35 promises are in the pipeline. Over Rs. 19,300 Cr was spent for giving benefits to 1.78 crore weaker sections families. Rs. 2,136 Cr was spent for tribal people’s welfare.

Jagan Reddy asserted that it would be through his Navaratnalu programme alone that the poor people’s lives would see a qualitative improvement in future. On the occasion of completion of his one year rule, the CM inaugurated 10,641 Rythu Bharosa Centres online from his Tadepalli residence today. The CM said systems were put in place to give benefits to people by depositing cash into their bank accounts.

The Chief Minister said that over 2,000 diseases were brought under the purview of YSR Arogyasri programme. Over 500 types of services were being provided to the people through Grama Secretariats. The YCP was committed to giving house sites to poor families but the TDP was putting hurdles in the process. The Opposition is creating problems for implementation of English medium schools.

Mr. Jagan Reddy said that while his government implemented 90 per cent promises, the previous TDP made 650 promises but did not implement even 10 per cent of that. Moreover, the TDP tried to concentrate all power from grama panchayat to state secretariat in its hands.