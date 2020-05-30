Who is the barking dog, Mr Nagababu?

Days after actor Nandamuri Balakrishna fumed at the Telugu film industry for not inviting him to the meetings recently held with Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao and Telangana minister for cinematography Talasani Srinivas, Chiranjeevi’s actor brother Nagababu seems to be in no mood to bury the hatchet.

On Saturday, he made some unsavoury statements on his Twitter handle. Without naming anyone in particular, Nagababu tweeted, “Public health warning.It is dangerous to deal with mad dogs.either you put them in confinement or euthanize it.but never ignore it. it cost our life. it is mad dogs season.”

Balakrishna recently expressed his displeasure for keeping him in the dark about the Telugu film industry meeting’s with Talasani at Chiranjeevi’s residence. The meeting was attended by producers and actors from the Telugu film industry including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Rajamouli, Allu Arvind, Trivikram Srinivas, Dil Raju, Suresh Babu, Koratla Shiva, N Shankar. The same actors and producers also attended another meeting with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao coordinated by Talasani. Balakrishna was left out of both the meetings. “I was not invited to even a single meeting. Was the meeting held to discuss real estate dealings? Am I not part of the film industry. This is because there are several differences in the film industry,” Balakrishna fumed. Balakrishna acted in more than 100 films his film career spanning 40 years. His reaction was natural and just.

However, Nagababu in a video said Balakrishna’s comments was not just an insult to the film personalities but also to the Telangana government. “Balakrishna should control his tongue,” Naga Babu advised in the video he had put out.

Now, that begs one to ask – Nagababu who is the barking dog? Who should control his tongue?