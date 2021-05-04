8 lions test Covid +ve at Zoo Park Hyderabad

The lions, the kings of the animal world, are now no exception to Coronavirus. Over eight lions at the Zoo Park, Hyderabad, have fallen extremely ill for the past few days. When their samples were tested, the results showed that all the eight lions were suffering from the deadly virus infection. The Zoo authorities started Covid-related safety measures only yesterday upon receiving reports that the virus transmission was possible from human visitors to the lions.

It was because of that information that tests were conducted on the lions immediately. Now, the infected lions were separated from the other lions and kept in total isolation from the rest of the animals. Shocked and surprised at the new development, the Zoo authorities began preventive measures at all the animal enclosures.

There was a greater concern about the health of the lions since the second wave of infections was indeed proving to be more deadly and contagious than expected. The most contagious N-440K mutant was also wreaking havoc in Telangana. The scientists were saying this variant would be over 10 to 10,000 times more deadly if neglected.

The veterinary doctors at the Zoo Park have launched immediate treatment for the infected lions. Some of the lions were stated to be badly ill following the infection.