Deepika Padukone’s father Hospitalized

Coronavirus is making the country sleepless and the celebrities are no exception to this. Top Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone’s father Prakash Padukone is hospitalized after he was tested positive for coronavirus. Prakash Padukone happens to be a former Indian badminton player and he is admitted in a private hospital after he had an infection. Prakash Padukone along with his wife Ujjala and his younger daughter Anisha are tested positive for coronavirus recently.

After staying in home isolation for a week, Prakash Padukone got admitted to the hospital and his health condition is stable. His wife Ujjala and his daughter Anisha continued to be in home isolation. Prakash Padukone is expected to be discharged after he recovers completely. Deepika Padukone is currently in Mumbai and she is in frequent touch with her parents.