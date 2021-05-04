Jagan to write to PM for vaccine: Cabinet decision

Amid growing second wave threat, the AP Cabinet met in Amaravati today and took several decisions to contain the damage on an emergency basis. It was decided that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy should write a letter to the Prime Minister urgently for providing vaccines without further delay. Already, the AP people were not able to get their second dose of the vaccine while it was yet to be taken for those in the 18 to 45 years age group.

The AP Government has made several appeals to the Centre for vaccine supply but there has been no positive response. The Cabinet thought the CM letter would create some impact. The CM should impress upon Modi the urgency for procuring and supplying vaccines to AP.

The Cabinet has also decided that the RTC buses should also be stopped during the partial day curfew hours. So, buses will ply only till 12 midday. Also, the colleges will run classes till 11.30 a.m. only. First priority should be given to those above 45 years of age during the vaccination.

If there is a possibility, the oxygen should be brought from Orissa, Tamil Nadu and other States to save the lives of the people in the State. The curfew should be implemented strictly from tomorrow. The shops and establishments should function only during the permitted hours in the morning shift.