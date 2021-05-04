Etela lands issue: TS Govt gets a shocker in High Court!

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday (today) took TRS government to task over conducting ‘jet speed inquiry’ against former minister Etala Rajender over allegations of encroaching assigned lands by Jamuna Hatcheries, owned by family members of Etala.

The High Court issued interim orders not to take any coercive action against Etala based on the report submitted by Medak collector Harish that the company encroached 66 acres lands.

The court adjourned the case to July 6. The court stated that the Medak collector’s report was ‘invalid’ as the survey of lands was done without issuing notices to land owners or adjacent land owners.

Etala’s wife and son, Jamuna and Nitin Reddy filed a petition in the High Court stating that officials from revenue, vigilance, ACB, survey departments created a war like situation on their lands, barged into their premises to conduct survey without issuing any notices, as per norms. It asked where was such a hurry to complete survey within hours and submit a report.

They said the entire 177 acres survey was done within hours and submitted a report that Jamuna Hatcheries had encroached 66 acres.

They said Medak collector gave a report to government stating Jamuna as wife of Nitin Reddy, which itself shows how the collector was under presssure from goverment to submit report at jet speed even without verifying the facts.

The court rapped officials for violating the natural principles of justice.

It asked the government to do inquiry from the front door and not adopt back door methods.