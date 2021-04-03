A Beautiful Love Letter to Major!

While we are in the world of social media and chatting, Adivi Sesh’s film Major has reminded us of the old days where letters are one of the important sources of communication!

A small and beautiful letter writer by Major’s school time love is released by the makers now. The letter by the girl who loves our Major will give you a pleasant feel! Though they are simple words, we can see her love towards him in it. Along with the letter, the makers have also released the poster that features Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar.

They both as school students looked cute. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and produced by Mahesh Babu on GMB Entertainment, Major will be hitting the screens on 2 July 2021 and the teaser will be out on April 12.

A letter MEANS something. Every word sounds simple…but is worth so much more. She met him in school She dreamt of a life with him She felt much more than she could write… The First Look of @saieemmanjrekar In #MajorTheFilm You will see her in the #MajorTeaserOnApril12 pic.twitter.com/n3cK673y3q — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) April 3, 2021