High Court opts Sunday hearing on Pawan petition

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has decided to continue its hearing of the Jana Sena and the BJP petitions against the State Election Commission on Sunday also. Both the parties have filed house motion petitions on which hearings were held today. The advocates of the petitioners submitted their arguments. After hearing them, the court decided that it would continue its hearings on Sunday though it would be a holiday.

The Jana Sena advocate argued before the court that the SEC violated the constitution by not issuing a fresh notification for the ZPTC and MPTC elections. It was over a year ago that these elections were postponed in view of the Coronavirus threat. In the past one year, many young people have got voting rights. It would be totally undemocratic and unconstitutional on the part of the SEC to deny the voting right to these young voters.

The High Court heard these arguments and asked the SEC advocate to submit their arguments on Sunday. The Parishad elections were postponed on March 15, 2020.

In its affidavit filed today, the SEC has said that the election process was already started and hence it could not be reversed under any excuse.