Wild Dog Day1 AP/TS Collections – Poor Opening

Wild Dog has taken a very poor opening in the Telugu States with a distributor of 95 lakhs. The film has started with poor occupancy from the noon shows and has continued the same trend till the end of the day. Multiplexes have done better in the evening/night shows but that isn’t enough for the film. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 9 Cr and today’s occupancy suggests that the film is heading towards a huge disaster.

Below are the area wise day1 Shares

Area Day1 Collections Nizam 0.35 Cr Ceeded 0.12 Cr UA 0.15 Cr Guntur 0.07 Cr East 0.07 Cr West 0.06 Cr Krishna 0.08 Cr Nellore 0.04 Cr AP/TS 0.94 Cr