Centre speeds up setting 6 airstrips in TS, top aviation official meets KCR

The Centre has assured to speed up the process of setting up of six airstrips in Telangana soon.

At present, Telangana has only one airport at Hyderabad which is GMR International airport at Shamshabad.

In contrast, neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has several airports.

Keeping this in view, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during his trip to Delhi in December 2020 met union civil aviation minister and submitted a representation seeking setting up of six airstrips in Telangana state.

As a follow up to this, the union civil aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on

Saturday (today).

This is against the background of the Telangana government deciding to set up airstrips in six places in the state, at Mamunur in Warangal district, Basant Nagar in Peddapalli district, Adilabad district headquarters, Palwancha in Badradri Kothagudem district, Jakranpalli in Nizamabad district and at Devarakadra in Mahabubnagar district.

During the meeting, the CM has requested the civil aviation secretary to take steps to expedite the sanction of these airstrips in these six areas. Earlier the state government has already appealed to the Centre in this regard. Union civil aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola assured the CM that the matter would be taken-up for speedy sanctionof airstrips in the state.