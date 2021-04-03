Jagan govt ‘realised’ its mistake on Franklin Templeton in Vizag!

After obstructing the world-renowned Fortune-500 company Franklin Templeton from setting up operations in Vizag for two years, the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh seems to have realised its mistake.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is now sending letters to Franklin Templeton inviting the company to launch operations in Vizag and also offering land for the purpose.

The previous TDP government headed by CM N Chadrababu Naidu worked day and night to bring Franklin Templeton to Vizag.

In 2017, the TDP government allotted 40 acres and other incentives following which the company agreed to set up operations in 2018.

But after TDP lost power and Jagan became CM, the problems began for Franklin Templeton.

The Jagan government alleged scam in land allotment and allotted 40 acres of Franklin Templeton to other company.

But after two years, Jagan realised that there was no scam in land allotment.

He directed industries department to invite Franklin Templeton to Vizag.

Industries department officials have written to Franklin Templeton offering 25 acres in Vizag to set up operations.

It remains to be seen how the company will respond to this invite now.