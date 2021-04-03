Nani, Ritu’s Rocking Chemistry In Inkosaari

Nani and Ritu Varma are working together for the second time for Tuck Jagadish, after the super hit Yevade Subrahmanyam. As part of one month long promotions, making video of Inkosaari song from the Shiva Nirvana directorial unveiled.

Shot in some picturesque locations, Nani and Ritu Varma add beauty to the song with their rocking chemistry. The making video also shows the off screen friendly bonding between the two.

Along with director, dance master Raghu, Nani too is seen giving his inputs to Ritu Varma to bring special charm to the song composed by S Thaman.

Produced by Shine Screens, Tuck Jagadish will release worldwide on April 23rd.