Internal family rivalries checkmated CM Jagan: RK

Slain leader YS Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Sunitha Reddy has stepped up her struggle for justice ahead of the Tirupati byelection. She has visited Delhi and raised suspicions against YCP MP YS Avinash Reddy and his father Bhasker Reddy. Her action is being seen as a bold step on her part to openly oppose CM Jagan Reddy. Sunitha Reddy is stated to have got indirect support from CM’s sister Sharmila Reddy too.

Raising these points in his latest Weekend Comment, ABN Radha Krishna indicates that CM Jagan Reddy is now facing an unusual threat and insecurity from growing rivalries within his family and relatives. The family is getting vertically divided on the Viveka murder issue. Majority relatives have expressed sympathies to Sunitha Reddy. Sharmila Reddy is also giving problems in her own way. Now, Sunitha has gone a step further and levelled open allegations against the YCP MP.

Sunitha Reddy and her relatives firmly believe that her father became a victim of political greed of YS Avinash Reddy and his father Bhasker Reddy. She brought pressure on Jagan Reddy who did not do anything in over 2 years. This has increased doubts and suspicions. Many within the family and relatives are demanding answers. Even YS Vijayamma is unhappy.

Amid this, there is an increasing threat to Sunitha’s life. If anything happens to her, the CM will be held totally responsible. All these issues are putting heavy pressure on Jagan Reddy. These days, unprecedented security is being provided whenever he comes out of Tadepalli. Though the CM appeared giving the toughest time ever to political rivals, he is now facing a tight situation from within his family relatives.