Vakeel Saab team takes up Coronavirus Tests

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie Vakeel Saab is gearing up for a grand release on April 9th. The team of Vakeel Saab is promoting the film currently. Nivetha Thomas is tested positive for coronavirus and the makers alerted the team ahead of the pre-release event. The team took up coronavirus tests and everyone is tested negative.

The pre-release event will happen as per the plan this evening at Shilpa Kalavedika, Hyderabad. Pawan himself will grace the event along with the team. Directed by Sriram Venu, Vakeel Saab is carrying terrific expectations. Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor are the producers.