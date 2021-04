Several top Bollywood stars like Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt are tested positive for coronavirus recently. The latest one to join the list is Akshay Kumar. The top actor recently commenced the shoot of Ram Setu. Akshay Kumar announced that he immediately took up home isolation and is doing fine. The shoot of Ram Setu is called off for time being and the entire unit members are getting tested for coronavirus.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.