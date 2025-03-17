x
Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy
NTR Spotted At Mumbai Airport
Jaanyaa Joshi Stuns in her Photoshoot
Vidhi Yadav Latest Photos
Avika Gor Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Ram Charan spotted
Manju Warrier Casual Look
Anasuya Bharadwaj Glamorous Look In White Saree
Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Newly Redone Studio In Chennai
Ananya Nagalla Steamy Pictures
Holi Celebrations Of Celebrities
Sivaji Photoshoot Court Movie
Malaika Arora Stuns In Black
Anushka Sen Slays In Bikini
Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles as Roohi
Chiranjeevi Latest Photoshoot
Dilruba Movie Review
Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review
Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe
Disha Patani Random Pictures
Home > Movie News

A Big Gamble involved for Mythri Movie Makers

Published on March 17, 2025 by swathy

Mythri Movie Makers bags Three Biggies

Mythri Movie Makers is expanding their wings across all the languages like Tamil and Hindi apart from Telugu. They are currently busy with Jaat featuring Sunny Deol in the lead role and the film is a straight Hindi project directed by Gopichand Malineni. The film is slated for April 10th across the globe and Jaat is made on a huge budget considering the super success of Gadar 2. Apart from the expectations, Jaat is financially a risky film for Mythri Movie Makers if the film fails to generate the needed buzz.

One more film is Good Bad Ugly featuring Ajith Kumar in the lead role. Ajith hasn’t delivered a super hit in the recent years and all his producers have lost big money on his films because of his huge remuneration. Surprisingly, Good Bad Ugly is also releasing on April 10th. Mythri Movie Makers is heading for a huge risk as their two big-budget films are releasing on the same day. Both these films are made on huge budgets and they should generate huge buzz and they have to get a wide release across the globe. Mythri Movie Makers is heading for a big risk on April 10th. A big gamble involved.

