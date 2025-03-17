Verbal duel between BRS MLA and woman corporator heats up GHMC politics

Heated exchange of words between LB Nagar MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy and Hastinapuram corporator Banothu Sujata Naik heated up Greater Hyderabad politics.

The reason for the intense rift between MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy and corporators has been LB Nagar constituency’s politics.

MLA Vs corporators war broke out on Monday, when Mansurabad Corporator Koppula Narasimha Reddy, belonging to BJP laid foundation for several development works in his area. However the point here is, MLA Sudheer Reddy had laid foundation for the same works on March 12.

Corporator Narasimha Reddy laid foundation again on Monday, alleging that MLA had breached protocol and did not invite him, though he is a local corporator. With this, a turf broke out between Narasimha Reddy followers and MLA Sudheer Reddy followers.

Commenting later on the incident, senior BRS MLA Sudheer Reddy fired on corporators and alleged that honeymoon is going on between Mansurabad Corporator, Champapet corporator and Hastinapuram corporator and Madhu Yaskhi Goud, hinting that Congress senior leader Madhu Yaskhi is behind corporators revolt against him.

Madhu Yashki Goud has unsuccessfully contested against MLA Sudheer Reddy in last Assembly elections from LB Nagar.

The ‘honeymoon’ statement of MLA Sudheer Reddy has led to the ire of Hastinapuram woman corporator Sujata Nayak.

“How can Sudheer Reddy say that honeymoon is going on between Lady corporator like me and another leader. He has humiliated woman girijan leader like me with his arrogance and insensitive comments. I will beat him with chappal. We will not allow him to roam in LB Nagar,” warned Hastinapuram corporator Sujata Nayak, making sensational and derogatory comments against MLA Sudheer Reddy.

Due to the sensational nature of woman corporator’s comments, they have become viral on social media.