Prabhas and his Crazy Dance Numbers

After emerging as a pan-Indian actor post Baahubali franchise, Prabhas has been doing large scale films. Saaho, Radhe Shyam, Adipurush and Salaar are different attempts. He is coming back to a native genre for Telugu audience with Raja Saab and the film is in the final stages of shoot. Maruthi is the director and the film has three leading ladies. Thaman is scoring the music and background score for this horror entertainer. Thaman responded about the songs of Raja Saab.

“Prabhas sir is coming with commercial songs after a long gap. He has an intro song, a melody and an item number. The item number has crazy dance moves of Prabhas with all the three heroines. There is also a love song in the film. The songs will be shot in the next few months and we will release one song per month. I have trashed some of the songs and new tunes are composed. I have to be updated and I should not cheat myself. Raja Saab will live up to the expectations” told Thaman.

Produced by People Media Factory, Raja Saab will release this year.