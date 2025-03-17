Nani is a Brand in OTT Space

Natural Star Nani has been quite consistent post-Covid and he has delivered successful films in all the genres. From increasing his market to making himself a credible actor, Nani is now a brand. Though Hi Nanna and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram may not have done wonders in theatres, the films made their mark in the digital space. Top digital platform Netflix is now after Nani and they are ready to sign every film of the Natural Star. Netflix acquired the streaming rights of his recent production Court for a big price which recovered the entire budget of the film.

Court is now a super hit but Netflix just believed in Nani. The actor’s next film ‘The Paradise’ is yet to start rolling. Netflix acquired the digital streaming rights of the film for all the languages for a record price and this is the highest among Nani’s films. Netflix is even ready to invest on the upcoming films of Nani which are yet to be announced. Nani is a brand in the OTT space and is leading the Tollywood actors among the tier two heroes.