Amitabh Bachchan: One of the Highest Taxpayers

Amitabh Bachchan is the most famous Indian movie actor and has been in films for more than 60 years. At 82, he’s still acting in major Indian movies, like Kalki 2898 AD, where he was praised for his role as Ashwathama. He will soon begin filming for Kalki 2 in Hyderabad and the actor is charging a whopping remuneration for his role. Insiders say Amitabh Bachchan made a huge Rs 350 crore in 2024/2025 and he paid Rs 120 crore in taxes. A source said that because he stars in big movies, is popular with brands, and hosts “Kaun Banega Crorepati,” Amitabh Bachchan is earning big at the age of 82. His Rs 350 crore income is one of the highest for a personality in the movie industry.

Amitabh Bachchan paid Rs 52.50 crore in advance tax on March 15, 2025. A source said he continues to be an example for Indians and always tries to pay his taxes promptly. The source added that Amitabh Bachchan plans to work on interesting new ventures in 2025 to impress his fans.