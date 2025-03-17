x
AP IT Minister Nara Lokesh promises new hope for IT companies

Published on March 17, 2025 by swathy

AP IT Minister Nara Lokesh promises new hope for IT companies

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh promised a new hope for IT and ITES companies, stressing, Chandrababu Naidu Govt will go all out to ensure their growth. The young IT Minister expressed confidence that AP will soon become a buzzing destination for IT companies.

IT Minister Nara Lokesh presented a picture about IT sector’s present status in AP, replying to a query on Vishakapatnam IT Park in AP Legislative Council on Monday.

“We are focusing on IT sector on a priority basis and making all moves to attract IT companies to AP. Regarding Vishakapatnam IT Park, through APIIC 295.68 acres have been alloted to 54 IT companies. Besides allocating land, we have also ensured ease of doing business and supporting them in all aspects for smooth conduct of their operations. Among 54 companies, 46 software companies have already started operations and 11,496 IT employees are working in them,” informed IT Minister Nara Lokesh speaking in AP Legislative Council.

“We are also focusing on giving incentives to IT and ITES companies to attract them to AP. Besides focusing on software majors like Delloite, TCS, Wipro and Fortune-2500 companies, we are also taking steps to attract developers. We have already initiated serious talks with top 100 IT companies, developers, BPOs and allied players to turn AP into a vibrant state for IT and ITES sectors,” further explained Nara Lokesh.

Nara Lokesh explained how IT Parks will be developed with all round facilities including retail stores, commercial spaces, malls and other essential amenities, as part of social infrastructure.

IT Minister Nara Lokesh fired on former CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy on the occasion, saying past YSRCP Government’s callous and negligent attitude towards IT sector has led to many IT companies leaving Andhra Pradesh. He signed off stressing that, TDP-BJP-Janasena alliance Government is rebuilding AP’s image to attract IT companies to the state.

