12A Railway Colony Teaser: Allari Naresh Brings Thrills

Allari Naresh is no stranger to making brave decisions, and his upcoming project looks like another bold move. Dr. Anil Vishwanath, known for his work on the Polimera series, not only serves as the showrunner but also takes on writing the story, screenplay, and dialogues, for the new movie produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, with Pavan Kumar presenting, and Nani Kasaragadda directing.

The film, titled 12A Railway Colony, was revealed through a teaser that sets the stage for an intriguing mystic thriller. The teaser opens with Allari Naresh with suspiciousness in face, whereas Viva Harsha’s voiceover enquires about spirits. The teaser escalates in tension as unsettling occurrences unravel.

Allari Naresh delivers a thrilling performance, showcasing multiple layers of his character. His chilling smile alone speaks volumes about the complexity of his role. Dr. Kamakshi Bhaskarla stars as the lead actress.

The work of cinematographer Kushendar Ramesh Reddy and music director Bheems Ceciroleo shines through in the teaser. This intriguing project is set to release this summer, as announced through the teaser.