Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy
NTR Spotted At Mumbai Airport
Jaanyaa Joshi Stuns in her Photoshoot
Vidhi Yadav Latest Photos
Avika Gor Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Ram Charan spotted
Manju Warrier Casual Look
Anasuya Bharadwaj Glamorous Look In White Saree
Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Newly Redone Studio In Chennai
Ananya Nagalla Steamy Pictures
Holi Celebrations Of Celebrities
Sivaji Photoshoot Court Movie
Malaika Arora Stuns In Black
Anushka Sen Slays In Bikini
Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles as Roohi
Chiranjeevi Latest Photoshoot
Dilruba Movie Review
Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review
Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe
Disha Patani Random Pictures
12A Railway Colony Teaser: Allari Naresh Brings Thrills

Published on March 17, 2025 by swathy

Amitabh Bachchan: One of the Highest Taxpayers
AP IT Minister Nara Lokesh promises new hope for IT companies
12A Railway Colony Teaser: Allari Naresh Brings Thrills
Telangana Leaders Recommendation Letters Now Accepted at Tirumala Temple
Telangana CM clarifies on Telugu University’s name change

12A Railway Colony Teaser: Allari Naresh Brings Thrills

Allari Naresh is no stranger to making brave decisions, and his upcoming project looks like another bold move. Dr. Anil Vishwanath, known for his work on the Polimera series, not only serves as the showrunner but also takes on writing the story, screenplay, and dialogues, for the new movie produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, with Pavan Kumar presenting, and Nani Kasaragadda directing.

The film, titled 12A Railway Colony, was revealed through a teaser that sets the stage for an intriguing mystic thriller. The teaser opens with Allari Naresh with suspiciousness in face, whereas Viva Harsha’s voiceover enquires about spirits. The teaser escalates in tension as unsettling occurrences unravel.

Allari Naresh delivers a thrilling performance, showcasing multiple layers of his character. His chilling smile alone speaks volumes about the complexity of his role. Dr. Kamakshi Bhaskarla stars as the lead actress.

The work of cinematographer Kushendar Ramesh Reddy and music director Bheems Ceciroleo shines through in the teaser. This intriguing project is set to release this summer, as announced through the teaser.

Amitabh Bachchan: One of the Highest Taxpayers
12A Railway Colony Teaser: Allari Naresh Brings Thrills
Is Mammootty suffering from Cancer?

Amitabh Bachchan: One of the Highest Taxpayers
AP IT Minister Nara Lokesh promises new hope for IT companies
12A Railway Colony Teaser: Allari Naresh Brings Thrills
Telangana Leaders Recommendation Letters Now Accepted at Tirumala Temple
Telangana CM clarifies on Telugu University’s name change

AP IT Minister Nara Lokesh promises new hope for IT companies
Telangana Leaders Recommendation Letters Now Accepted at Tirumala Temple
Telangana CM clarifies on Telugu University’s name change

