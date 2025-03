Telangana Leaders Recommendation Letters Now Accepted at Tirumala Temple

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has decided to accept recommendation letters from Telangana public representatives for special darshan at the famous Lord Venkateswara temple. This new policy will come into effect from March 24.

The temple administration will now allow Telangana MLAs and MPs to provide recommendation letters for VIP break darshans on Sundays and Mondays. Each public representative can issue only one recommendation letter per day.

For the Rs.300 special entry darshan on Wednesdays and Thursdays, recommendation letters must be submitted on the same day. However, for VIP break darshans on Sundays and Mondays, letters must be submitted a day earlier.

Those wishing to have darshan on Monday must submit their recommendation letters from Telangana representatives on Sunday at the Tirupati Tirumala JEO office. This decision follows a recent meeting between Telangana public representatives and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, where they requested permission for their recommendation letters to be accepted at the Tirumala temple.